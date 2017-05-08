WLWT-TV Looking For A Traffic Reporter

WLWT-TV is "actively recruiting" for a full-time traffic reporter in addition to replacing weekend morning meteorologist Jennifer Schack, says Branden Frantz, Channel 5 president and general manager.

WLWT-TV posted the traffic reporting job to fill the void from the December departure of Kyla Woods to build her Crowd or Camera consulting business.

India Jones, traffic producer since 2014, has been doing TV reports since Woods left.

"We are still actively recruiting for this position and have auditioned several in the last couple months. While we are narrowing the field, there is no official announcement at this point," Frantz says. Another candidate auditioned last week.

"I highly doubt we make an announcement on this position until the middle or end of the month," he says.

Knowing how TV stations operate, a change won't be publicized until after May sweeps end Wednesday May 24.

"With the addition of Colin Mayfield in February, making sure we take our time to hire the right person is critically important to our long term success. There is no question that whomever it is will join Lisa (Cooney), Randi (Rico) and now Colin to round out the market's best morning team," Frantz says.

Mayfield was hired after anchor Mark Hayes moved to evenings.

WKRC-TV also is looking for a sports anchor to replace Brad Steinke, who is leaving after sweeps.