Cincinnati Edition Is Off For The Holidays!
Thanks to all our guests and listeners for a great 2016 on Cincinnati Edition. We're taking some time off to get ready for 2017, so we hope you'll enjoy these specials while we're gone. We'll have a new show for you on Monday, January 2 and back with our live shows starting Tuesday, January 3.
NPR News Headlines
- Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 Wounded
- Syria And Russia Among Major International Stories Of 2016
- Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions
- Russians Toast The New Year With Elaborate Cocktails, Not Vodka
- Barbershop: 2016 Is Almost Over, But Was It Really The Worst?