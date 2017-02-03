Cranley Gets Out In Front of Competition On Sanctuary City Designation

By 10 hours ago

So, last Monday, just as this year's Cincinnati mayor's race was starting to get interesting, Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati to be sanctuary city for immigrants.

So, too, did six of nine members of City Council when they voted Wednesday for Council Member Wendell Young's sanctuary city motion – a group including one Democrat, Yvette Simpson, who is running against the Democrat Cranley in the May 2 primary election.  

Nearly Half Of Districts Lose Funding In Budget, But Director Notes Enrollment Is Down

By Feb 3, 2017

Nearly half of Ohio’s 610 school districts will lose funding under the budget proposed this week by Gov. John Kasich, and 73 won’t get any more money than they got this fiscal year.

Friends And Family Remember Heimlich Maneuver Creator

By Feb 3, 2017
The Heimlich family

Friends and family gathered Friday to remember the man behind a life-saving practice. Dr. Henry Heimlich, famous for creating the Heimlich Maneuver, died in December at age 96.

Saks' Parent Company May Buy Macy's

By Feb 3, 2017
Provided / Macy's

The Canadian chain Hudson's Bay Co., which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, is in discussions to buy Macy's, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cincinnati Council Approves Sanctuary City Resolution

By Feb 1, 2017
Jay Hanselman / WVXU

Cincinnati Council has formally passed a resolution making Cincinnati a sanctuary city.  

The designation is not a legal one, but more of a promise to stand with immigrants and refugees following President Trump's announced travel ban.  

Travel Ban's Effect On Area Colleges And Universities

By Feb 1, 2017
Provided

The White House administration's travel and immigration ban is alarming colleges and universities in Greater Cincinnati and beyond.

Sales Tax Hike In The Spotlight For House GOP, Dems

By Feb 1, 2017

The budget season is officially up and running as House and Senate leaders examine many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. Many recommendations are being considered while one seems to be off the table.

CPS On The Hunt For New Superintendent

By Feb 1, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Cincinnati Public Schools is asking for community input as it searches for its next leader. Superintendent Mary Ronan is retiring in August.

Amazon To Build Air Hub At CVG

By Jan 31, 2017
provided

Amazon has announced it plans to build a $1.49 billion air services hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Mandel: Cincinnati Wrong To Defy Laws As A Sanctuary City

By Jan 31, 2017
Provided / Gena Bell

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel joined local Republicans Tuesday in opposing Mayor John Cranley's announcement that Cincinnati would be a sanctuary city.

