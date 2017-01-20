Women's March In Cincinnati Draws Thousands

By 5 hours ago
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Mary Wood-Constable said Saturday was the first time she ever felt concerned enough to protest, demonstrate, or march for a cause.

Thousands Expected At Washington Park Saturday For Women's March

By Jan 20, 2017
Provided

While hundreds of thousands are marching Saturday in the Women's March on Washington, thousands are expected to gather in Cincinnati for a "sister march."

The event's Facebook page shows that well over 4,000 people have signed up to say they will be there for the noon rally in Washington Park and the march to City Hall that will follow.

No one knows if all of those people will actually show up, but local organizer Billie Mays said the committee putting on the event is assuming that they will and preparing for a huge crowd in the Over-the-Rhine park.

Area Republicans Heading To Washington To See Trump Become President

By Jan 18, 2017
VOA News

Some from the Cincinnati area will be on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., because they are genuinely pleased that their candidate, Donald J. Trump, will take the oath of office and become the nation's 45th president.

County Adopts Zero Tolerance Policy On MSD Smells

By Jan 18, 2017
Sarah Ramsey

Hamilton County Commissioners have approved a measure that would set a zero tolerance policy on odors for the Metropolitan Sewer District.

Council: Fix Streetcar Arrival Signs Or Else

By Jan 18, 2017
Jay Hanselman / WVXU

Several Cincinnati Council Members are running out of patience that the arrival signs at the city's 18 streetcar stations still aren't working.

The signs have been turned off since last month because of ongoing problems with them displaying incorrect information.

Sanctuary Network Ready To Shelter Immigrants, Others Under Threat

By Jan 18, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Two faith communities are ready to shelter immigrants and others under threat of deportation. Some 20 others are in the process of joining them or will serve as supporters.

The Clifton Mosque and Christ Church Cathedral say they are prepared to house anyone who is facing what they're calling "unjust deportations" such as those who would be sent back to war zones.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman Says Ohioans Who Rely On Affordable Care Act Shouldn't Worry

By Jan 17, 2017

Though Republicans are working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator says there’s no reason for those who depend on it to worry. 

Crime Declines Around UC Campus; Fewer Citations And Arrests

By Jan 17, 2017

University of Cincinnati officials told a city council committee Tuesday crime numbers around the campus are decreasing even as the school's police department retools how it does business. 

 

Vice President for Safety and Reform Robin Engel said at the same time there has been a reduction in the number of issued citations and arrests.

 

Using King's Legacy To Combat Injustices

By Jan 16, 2017
Ann Thompson / WVXU

With Music Hall under renovation the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day march took a different route: east on Fifth Street to the Taft Theatre.

Cincinnati To Focus On King's More Radical Side

By Jan 16, 2017
Wikipedia

This year's MLK Cincinnati theme is anything but the peacemaking message of years past. Titled "Unfair, Unequal, Unacceptable," organizer Christina Brown says speakers will not be focusing on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech.

