PROGRAM UPDATE: Special Edition Of 1a At 4pm Sunday

By 91.7 WVXU 4 hours ago

President Trump's executive order on immigration has sent shockwaves across the U.S. and the globe. A special edition of 1A with Joshua Johnson will be taking your questions & trying to provide some answers – starting at 4pm Sunday. If you have questions about the ban, or have concerns or are confused about what the ban means for you, your friends and family - 1A will have experts on hand to answer as many questions as possible.

Trump A "Sore Winner" For Alleging Massive Vote Fraud?

By 13 hours ago

It's rather a challenge to choose the most egregious and patently false "alternative fact" to come out of the Trump administration since its inception, but the one the president laid on Congressional leaders in a meeting last week may take the cake.

But it's early.

President Trump – who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes but won the Electoral College – repeated his apparently long-held belief that three to five million "illegal votes" cost him the popular vote.

Judge Delays Executions, Rules Ohio's Lethal Injection Drugs Unconstitutional

By Jan 26, 2017

Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional. 

Trump's Immigration Orders Compared To World War II Policies

By Jan 26, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

A local Muslim advocacy group is concerned by a proposed immigration ban. The Cincinnati chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calls President Donald Trump's plans on immigration "misguided."

State And Federal Investigators Have Cleared Me, Winburn Says

By Jan 26, 2017
Howard Wilkinson

Council member Charlie Winburn, surrounded by a roomful of supporters at City Hall Thursday morning, declared himself and his staff member innocent of any wrong-doing in the discovery of five boxes of material from his office in a basement storage space.

"I am pleased to announce today that the FBI and the Ohio Attorney General's office reviewed these boxes nearly two weeks ago and found absolutely no wrong-doing on the part of me or my office,'' said Winburn.

Hamilton County Commissioners Want Action On MSD Rates, Odor Control

By Jan 25, 2017

Hamilton County Commissioners want Cincinnati's leaders to get moving on some changes for Metropolitan Sewer District. They unanimously passed a resolution calling on the City of Cincinnati to implement the recommendations of the Rate Affordability Task Force.

Police Have Leads, But No Solid Suspects In Withrow Vandalism

By Jan 24, 2017

Cincinnati Police have some leads to go on to try to find the person responsible for spray painting swastikas and racial slurs on Withrow University High School over the weekend.

Why Are The Union Terminal Windows Missing?

By Jan 24, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

If you've been wondering about the white facing going up along the Union Terminal facade, we have an answer for you.

Clifton Takes A Shot At Controlling Its Deer Population

By Jan 24, 2017
Mark Easterling

Clifton residents and the Cincinnati Park Board will soon get important data on whether their deer sterilization pilot program is a viable alternative to lethal culling.

January 16-19 White Buffalo, Inc. and lead vet Dr. Randy Junge gathered to dart does and sterilize them in and around Lafayette Avenue in a 1 mile square radius. This is the second year for the pilot project.

The method

Star Wars Costumes Coming To Museum Center

By Jan 23, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Star Wars and the Power of Costume is the next big exhibit scheduled at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Museum Center CEO Elizabeth Pierce announced the exhibition Monday morning with a fanfare of John Williams' music performed by a Cincinnati Pops quintet, and flanked by two Stormtroopers.

