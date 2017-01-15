Cincinnati To Focus On King's More Radical Side

By 3 hours ago
Wikipedia

This year's MLK Cincinnati theme is anything but the peacemaking message of years past. Titled "Unfair, Unequal, Unacceptable," organizer Christina Brown says speakers will not be focusing on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech.

Dayton's Cyberhealth Gets A Shot In The Arm

By 3 hours ago
CDC

Cybersecurity is such a high priority for the U.S. government that President-elect Trump is asking intelligence officials to do a major report on hacking in 90 days.

A recent report identified the top cybersecurity threats for 2017. They include:

Is Ohio Red, Blue Or Purple? 2018 Election Will Decide

By Jan 15, 2017

Red, blue or purple.

Those are the three choices on the political spectrum for a city, a county, or a state.

Ohio voters will pick their favorite color in 2018, the next round of statewide elections, in every office from governor and U.S. senator on down.

And how they choose might determine whether the pendulum swings back from red to blue, or at least, purple, in a state where all the statewide constitutional officeholders are Republican and where Donald Trump stunned Ohio Democrats in November by winning Ohio's 18 electoral votes by a sizeable margin.

Warren County Bank Executive To Fill Vacant Ohio Senate Seat

By Jan 13, 2017
Provided / Ohio Senate Republican Caucus

Long-time bank executive Steve Wilson of Maineville has been recommended by a Republican screening committee to fill a vacant Ohio Senate seat.  Wilson would take the place of Shannon Jones, who left the 7th Senate District seat after winning a race for Warren County Commissioner in November.

Deters Won't Lead Tensing Retrial

By Jan 13, 2017
Pool

The Hamilton County Prosecutor won't be at the helm for the upcoming retrial of former UC police officer Ray Tensing. Prosecutor Joe Deters is assigning Chief Assistant Prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid.

Criminal Justice Reform Proposals Could Save Millions In State Money

By Jan 13, 2017

Last year many issues seemed to divide heavily along party lines, but one topic that still brought Republicans and Democrats together was criminal justice reform. Now there’s a push to continue that effort in 2017. 

Rose Lavelle Is No. 1 NWSL Draft Pick

By Jan 12, 2017
NWSL / YouTube

Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle is the National Women's Soccer League's number one draft pick for 2017.

Cincinnati's New Data Effort Getting Lots Of Hits

By Jan 12, 2017
Provided / City of Cincinnati

Officials said this week a new website that makes it easy to use and interact with all kinds of data Cincinnati collects is getting lots of visitors.

Kent State's May 4 Shooting Site Gets National Historic Landmark Designation

By Jan 12, 2017

The site of the May 4th Kent State University shootings is now a national historic landmark. The 1970 shooting of 13 students—four of whom died—by the Ohio National Guard is considered a turning point in public perception of the Vietnam War.

Laura Davis was a freshman at Kent State when the shooting took place. In 2012, she was part of a group that applied to make the site an historic landmark.

Cincinnati Soccer Star Could Be No. 1 Draft Pick

By Jan 11, 2017
Provided / University of Wisconsin

Update 01/12/17: Rose Lavelle is the 2017 NWSL top draft pick. Read more here.

