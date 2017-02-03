From NPR and WNYC
Where They Stand: Congress and Trump's Executive Order on Refugees and Immigrants
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 suspending new refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.
Cincinnati Edition, today at 1:00. 513-419-7100
This Week's Top Stories, Including A Report On Drug Dealers And Probation
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.
