Music Notes for week of April 16th!

1. Southgate House Revival - 4/18 (Tom Petty Tribute), 4/21 (Sierra Hull)
2. The Greenwich - Chasing the Trane film - 4/19
3. Cincinnati Opera's summer season
4. 4/20 - MOTR Pub, Madison Theatre, Northside Tavern shows
5. Classical Roots concert - 4/20
6. Mavis Staples award presentation at Memorial Hall pre-concert - 4/20
7. Record Store Day - 4/21
8. The Greenwich - John von Ohlen celebration/fundraiser w/special guest drummer Jeff Hamilton
9. Ben Levin in our Corbett Studio
10. Beneath Oblivion - new cd
11. Wussy's new cd - May 18th
12. No Response Festival - 6/21-22