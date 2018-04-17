Related Program: 
Local Exposure

Music Notes for week of April 16th!

By 34 minutes ago

1. Southgate House Revival - 4/18 (Tom Petty Tribute), 4/21 (Sierra Hull)

2. The Greenwich - Chasing the Trane film - 4/19

3. Cincinnati Opera's summer season

4. 4/20 - MOTR Pub, Madison Theatre, Northside Tavern shows

5. Classical Roots concert - 4/20

6. Mavis Staples award presentation at Memorial Hall pre-concert - 4/20

7. Record Store Day - 4/21

8. The Greenwich - John von Ohlen celebration/fundraiser w/special guest drummer Jeff Hamilton

9. Ben Levin in our Corbett Studio

10. Beneath Oblivion - new cd

11. Wussy's new cd - May 18th

12. No Response Festival - 6/21-22

A Song From Local Pianist Ben Levin

By Oct 6, 2017

There’s a hot young pianist on the scene whom local piano legend Ricky Nye has been praising for some time now. He’s Ben Levin and according to his website he’s been playing piano since he was eight, then hooked up with Ricky Nye.

A Celebration of John Von Ohlen

By lee hay Jun 30, 2014
WVXU-FM

Recorded March 2, 2009

Musicians came into the studio that day to honor the legendary drummer John Von Ohlen who has played with many jazz greats including Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Cal Collins, Rosemary Clooney, Tony Bennett, and Perry Como. He's also recorded albums with many other greats like Carmen McRae, Keith Jarrett, Kenny Poole, John Clayton, Mel Torme & the Marty Paich Orchestra, and Benny Carter. John Von Ohlen was inducted into the CEA 2005 Hall of Fame.

Shake It Records Is Going Big For The 2018 Record Store Day

By Apr 6, 2018

This year's annual Record Store Day, happening on April 21, is going big at Northside's Shake It Records

Mavis Staples concert at Memorial Hall!

By Apr 11, 2018

The great musical icon, Mavis Staples, is coming to Memorial Hall on Friday, April 20th for a show which is sure to sell out.  Joining Elaine Diehl in our Corbett Studio to talk about her concert as well as the Longworth-Anderson concert series at Memorial Hall is Bill Baumann, Chairman of the Memorial Hall Society, and Rick McCarty from MEMI.

Their conversation goes into depth on how this series is put together and presented twice per year and also goes into detail about the pre-receptions prior to each concert in the series.  Of course, the pre-reception for Mavis Staples will include a very special award ceremony by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in honor of her civil rights work.  Rhiannon Giddens' upcoming performance at Memorial Hall on May 20th is also discussed.