There’s a hot young pianist on the scene whom local piano legend Ricky Nye has been praising for some time now. He’s Ben Levin and according to his website he’s been playing piano since he was eight, then hooked up with Ricky Nye.

Here’s a song he wrote called Little Girl from his first album Ben’s Blues with Ricky on drums, along with bassist Chris Douglas and Ben’s father, Aron Levin, on guitar.