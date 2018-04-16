The No Response Festival returns to The Woodward Theater for two nights of avant-garde experimental music. Co-founders John Rich and John Lorenz provide more information about the festival and other art performance events, including a screening from the Mini Microcinema and an in-store performance at Torn Light Records.
This year's lineup of artists includes:
Thursday, June 21:
Body / Head (featuring Kim Gordon and Bob Nace)
Ikue Mori
Joe & Joe (Joe Potts & Joseph Hammer)
Circuit des Yeux (solo voice set)
Friday, June 22:
Keiji Haino
To Live And Shave In LA
Robert Turman
Olivia Block
Tickets to the 2018 No Response Festival are available from The Woodward Theater or from noresponsefestival.com.