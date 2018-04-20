Related Program: 
A Family's Search For Answers, Councilman Switches Vote To Fire City Manager, And More Top Stories

  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

A grieving family still has no answers after their 16-year-old dies while trapped in a van, in spite of him making two 911 calls for help. Cincinnati City Council Member Greg Landsman says he will now vote with four other council members to fire City Manager Harry Black. Text messages between some council members reveal their thoughts on the mayor and city manager, and may violate sunshine laws. Council approves infrastructure funding for an FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End. The 2018 Kentucky General finishes its session, passing a pension reform bill and overhauling the state's tax code. And The Cincinnati Enquirer wins a Pulitzer Prize for its series on the heroin epidemic.

Joining us to discuss these and other top stories this week are WCPO.com/WCPO Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz (@AmandaSeitz1); Cincinnati Enquirer Hamilton County reporter Dan Horn (@danhornnews) and Political columnist Jason Williams (@williamscincy); and Political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers).

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 20 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

