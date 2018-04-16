Council Passes FC Cincinnati Stadium Deal

The full Cincinnati Council debated the proposal to build an FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End Monday, ultimately passing the deal in a 5-4 vote.

Council approved a "memorandum of understanding" on the $34.9 million deal. A final development agreement will be set once FC Cincinnati is formally asked to join Major League Soccer (MLS).

Earlier in the day, the Budget and Finance Committee approved the item. In addition, the team and the West End Community Council signed a community benefits agreement, though some stadium opponents say it's not enforceable.

Council Member Tamaya Dennard, who opposed the deal, called it "sad" and said the $100,000 per year in the ordinance for community services is not enough for the West End Community.

Dennard was joined in opposition by council members Greg Landsman and Chris Seelbach, who said the city is providing public funds only to make "billionaires" richer.

Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld disagreed. "The West End deserves better than it's had," he said. "I think that better future can be married with this deal."

