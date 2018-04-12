Police Launch Investigation Into Seven Hills Student Death

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Issac is launching an internal investigation and a 911 dispatcher is on administrative leave following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, a Seven Hills student.

"This was a horrific tragedy," Eliot said at a Thursday news conference. "What I say is we share in their heartbreak around this. Police officers, firefighters and even our emergency personnel, you get into this because you want to help, and something went wrong here."

Plush died Tuesday after calling 911 twice between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. He said he was stuck inside his van. After a nearly three minute call, the line went dead. The dispatcher tried to call Plush back but it went to voicemail.

"...something went wrong here."

A police car was dispatched but the officers were unable to locate the vehicle since they didn't have a description. Plush called 911 again and got a different dispatcher. Issac says that woman, Amber Smith, did not forward the description of the Honda Odyssey van. Issac hinted there may have been equipment trouble, but police have yet to interview Smith.

Here's the timetable of events police gave Thursday:

3:14 p.m. Plush calls 911 to report he's stuck inside his van. The dispatcher hears loud banging and Plush doesn't respond to her questions. The line goes dead.

3:15 p.m. The dispatcher calls back and gets voicemail.

3:21 p.m. Police are dispatched to an unknown trouble run.

3:26 p.m. Police arrive on the scene and remain for 11 minutes but can't locate the vehicle without a description.

3:35 p.m. Plush calls 911 again and talks to another 911 dispatcher (Amber Smith). The information is not relayed to the officers. Later, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy on school grounds says he checked the van but didn't locate Plush.

3:37 p.m. The first call incident is closed.

8:00 p.m. A family friend contacts Plush's parents to say he didn't show up for his tennis match.

8:54 p.m. Plush is found dead inside the van.

8:59 p.m. First responders try but are unable to revive Plush.

"This young man was trapped in the third row bench seat, and it is called asphyxia due to chest compression. We are actively working to identify experts to assist us in this investigation," says Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters in a statement.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil has ordered an administrative investigation to make sure department protocols were followed. A deputy was working an off-duty detail at the school.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley issued this statement:

“Our hearts are heavy this week as we mourn the tragic loss of a child, 16-year old Kyle Plush. I ask that our City join me in praying for the Plush family, Ron, Jill and Ali during this very difficult time.