Union Leader: Kyle Plush Officers Heartbroken, Wish They Had The Correct Information

By 20 minutes ago
  • Kyle (third from left) called 911 from his minivan but wasn't found until hours later.
    Kyle (third from left) called 911 from his minivan but wasn't found until hours later.
    provided

Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils says the officers dispatched to Seven Hills School were looking for a female who could not get out of her van, maybe because the electronic locks were malfunctioning.

That was quite different from what was really going on inside Kyle Plush's minivan April 10. The 16-year-old was suffocating after the seat pinned him when he reached for tennis gear. He called 911 twice, using his voice-activated smartphone.

But the first time he didn't give a description of the vehicle and in the second call, when he did, the dispatcher says she couldn't hear him.

A video shows Officers Edsel Osborne and Brian Brazile driving through a Seven Hills parking lot. They don't appear to show any urgency. That's because Hils says it was a non-emergency call.

"If the officers had any insight whatsoever of what was actually happening I believe they would have thoroughly searched every minivan within a mile radius of Seven Hills School," Hils says. "They probably would have broken every van window to find Kyle if they knew what was going on."

Hils says the officers are "heartbroken to know they were so close but were not given the information to be able to do their jobs."

The FOP President says their response was consistent based on the information they received. He expects the investigation to focus on the equipment and personnel at the communication center. The results could be released next week. Chief Eliot Isaac has said Plush's family will see the report before it's released publicly.

Tags: 
Kyle Plush
Cincinnati Police

Related Content

Police Launch Investigation Into Seven Hills Student Death

By Apr 12, 2018
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Issac is launching an internal investigation and a 911 dispatcher is on administrative leave following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, a Seven Hills student.

After Kyle Plush Tragedy, A Look At How Cell Phone Locator Tech Can Improve

By Apr 16, 2018
kyle plush
Provided

The story of Seven Hills student Kyle Plush demonstrates calling 911 on a cell phone still has its problems. But one Greater Cincinnati technology expert says there are things you can do to help yourself.  He says GPS systems will soon be able to pinpoint a device with extreme accuracy.

Family Of Kyle Plush: Live Each Day To The Fullest

By Apr 19, 2018
plush family
Provided

The family of the Seven Hills School student who died last week after becoming trapped in his van is remembering their son as a "sweet and loving student."