TANK Offering Free Trolley Rides Through May 31

With the Roebling Suspension Bridge currently out of commission, the Transportation Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) is offering free rides on its Southbank Shuttle through May 31.

The offer still stands, even though the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Monday the bridge will reopen May 1 instead of June, as previously expected.

"The TANK board has committed to offering free rides through May," a spokeswoman confirmed to WVXU. The usual fare is $1.

The Southbank Shuttle runs every 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati to both the Newport and Covington riverfronts, though the latter route has been changed due to the Roebling bridge closure, and may take longer than usual, TANK notes. In addition, due to its temporary nature, the route change is not reflected on Google Transit, so TANK urges riders to check its website or call 859-331-TANK for exact schedule information.

The schedule is as follows:

• Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Monday – Thursday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Friday: 6 a.m. – midnight

• Saturday 10 a.m. – midnight

The Roebling bridge has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic since March 20, when a car struck a section of the 150-year-old bridge while driving from Ohio to Kentucky. Officials announced Monday a repair plan is in place.