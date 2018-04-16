Roebling Suspension Bridge To Reopen Sooner Than Expected

By 20 minutes ago
  • Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is now expected to reopen by May 1 rather than June, as previously announced. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says repairs are set to begin Wednesday.

The bridge has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic since March 20, when a car struck a section of the bridge while driving from Ohio to Kentucky. The impact from the crash damaged one of the bridge's primary vertical steel support beams.

Engineers were brought in to survey the damage. Since the bridge is 150 years old and a National Historic Landmark, the Kentucky Heritage Council also had to sign off on the repair plan.

Cincinnati-based Evers Steel Construction is under contract to make the repairs for an estimated $62,000.

"The process is to remove the damaged plate, then heat and straighten the original vertical member and replace a new plate," the transportation cabinet says in a statement.

While the planned reopening is set for May 1, the repair schedule is subject to change depending on the weather.

