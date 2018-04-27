State Auditor Reviewing Cincinnati Police Overtime

  • Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost confirms his office is conducting a review of overtime pay at the Cincinnati Police Department.

The move comes at the request of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Police Chief Eliot Isaac says in a statement he welcomes the audit.

The police department also today issued revised numbers showing it did not exceed its overtime budget in 2017 as previously leaked documents suggested. Reporting on the overtime issue by the Enquirer led to the ouster of Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey. After the newspaper's report, now-former City Manager Harry Black said there's a "small, fringe element" in the city's police department that's committed to disrupting what's good about the agency.

Another officer, Captain Jeffrey Butler is suing the city in federal court alleging misconduct among city and department leaders.

The city manager was also ousted in the process.

As for the state auditor's investigation, Yost isn't commenting, but a letter from his department to Cincinnati shows he had concerns about the police department's overtime accounting process in December 2016.

This audit is separate from a review of the city's 911 funding, according to the auditor's office.

Cincinnati Police Department
Harry Black
Dave Yost
City manager

Related Content

Confused By The Drama At City Hall? Here's A Timeline Of What's Happening

By Mar 18, 2018
city hall
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Last updated Sunday, March 18 at 9:27 a.m..

For weeks, Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley have been involved in a very public dispute about the city manager's future as a city employee. How did we get here? WVXU’s City Hall reporter Jay Hanselman breaks it all down with a timeline of events.

City Manager Concerned About Issues At Police Department

By Mar 7, 2018
Michael E. Keating

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black said Wednesday there's a "small, fringe element" in the city's police department that's committed to disrupting what's good about the agency.  

Black's comments came after a newspaper report questioned overtime spending by the police department.  

Assistant Cincinnati Police Chief Forced Out Of The Department

By Mar 8, 2018
Michael E. Keating

The second in command at the Cincinnati Police Department is now off the force.

Executive Assistant Police Chief David Bailey was told early Thursday to either resign or he would be fired.