State Auditor Reviewing Cincinnati Police Overtime

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost confirms his office is conducting a review of overtime pay at the Cincinnati Police Department.

The move comes at the request of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Police Chief Eliot Isaac says in a statement he welcomes the audit.

The police department also today issued revised numbers showing it did not exceed its overtime budget in 2017 as previously leaked documents suggested. Reporting on the overtime issue by the Enquirer led to the ouster of Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey. After the newspaper's report, now-former City Manager Harry Black said there's a "small, fringe element" in the city's police department that's committed to disrupting what's good about the agency.

Another officer, Captain Jeffrey Butler is suing the city in federal court alleging misconduct among city and department leaders.

The city manager was also ousted in the process.

As for the state auditor's investigation, Yost isn't commenting, but a letter from his department to Cincinnati shows he had concerns about the police department's overtime accounting process in December 2016.

This audit is separate from a review of the city's 911 funding, according to the auditor's office.

