Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

In Search Of Life On Mars

By 13 hours ago
  • Artist's rendering of NASA's Mars 2020 rover on the surface of the Red Planet.
    Artist's rendering of NASA's Mars 2020 rover on the surface of the Red Planet.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech

A University of Cincinnati professor is helping NASA plan the next mission to Mars, in search of ancient life. Dr. Andrew Czaja is among a team of scientists determining where on Mars to land the most sophisticated rover to date. Part of the Mars 2020 mission is to collect rock samples for evidence the Red Planet once sustained microbial life.

Here to discuss the mission to Mars are UC Department of Geology Assistant Professor Dr. Andrew Czaja; UC Graduate Student Andrew Gangidine; and Cincinnati Observatory Outreach Astronomer Dean Regas. Dean Regas is also the author of the book "Facts from Space" and co-host of the PBS series Star Gazers.

A new podcast, "Looking Up," with the Cincinnati Observatory's Dean Regas and Anna Hehman premieres today on wvxu.org and iTunes. For more information, click here

Tags: 
University of Cincinnati
NASA
Dr. Andrew Czaja
Mars 2020
Mars rover
UC Department of Geology
Andrew Gangidine
Cincinnati Observatory
Dean Regas
Looking Up
Facts From Space
Star Gazers
PBS
Anna Hehman
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Looking Up Podcast Explores The Heavens

By Jul 11, 2017
Jim Nolan/WVXU

On July 12 Cincinnati Public Radio introduces a new podcast, "Looking Up," with the Cincinnati Observatory's Dean Regas and Anna Hehman. The first podcast created exclusively by Cincinnati Public Radio separate from its on-air programming, "Looking Up" will cover the latest astronomical discoveries, science and technology, and interesting facts about the stars and planets, all in a fun, down to Earth way.

UC Grad Discovers Planet 320 Light Years Away

By May 2, 2017
European Southern Observatory/L. Calçada/M. Kornmesser

At a distance of 320 light years from Earth there is a planet in constant daylight, with three suns and seasons longer than a human lifetime. We don’t just know it’s there, we have visual proof.

Dean Regas From The Cincinnati Observatory Shares "Facts From Space!"

By Oct 17, 2016
Provided

He has been the outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory since 2000, written dozens of articles about the skies above us and co-hosts the popular public television series Star Gazers