Scrutiny On 911, Police; White Nationalist Out At UC And More Top Stories This Week

Cincinnati City Council approves additional funding for the city's emergency communications center as questions remain unanswered about the 911 system and police response after the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush. An interim city manager is now in place, after the resignation Saturday of former City Manager Harry Black.

White nationalist Richard Spencer is officially not speaking at the University of Cincinnati, as one of his backers drops his lawsuit against UC. The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati considers whether the federal government should be allowed to deport hundreds of Detroit-area Iraqis. And a new national memorial to African-American victims of lynching includes those hanged in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining us to discuss these and this week's other top stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Politics and Government reporter Paula Christian; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; Local 12 News reporter Angenette Levy; Cincinnati Enquirer Race and Communities reporter Mark Curnutte; and WVXU reporters Tana Weingartner and Bill Rinehart.

