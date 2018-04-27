Related Program: 
Scrutiny On 911, Police; White Nationalist Out At UC And More Top Stories This Week

By Dan Hurley 2 hours ago
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

Cincinnati City Council approves additional funding for the city's emergency communications center as questions remain unanswered about the 911 system and police response after the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush. An interim city manager is now in place, after the resignation Saturday of former City Manager Harry Black.

White nationalist Richard Spencer is officially not speaking at the University of Cincinnati, as one of his backers drops his lawsuit against UC. The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati considers whether the federal government should be allowed to deport hundreds of Detroit-area Iraqis. And a new national memorial to African-American victims of lynching includes those hanged in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining us to discuss these and this week's other top stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Politics and Government reporter Paula Christian; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; Local 12 News reporter Angenette LevyCincinnati Enquirer Race and Communities reporter Mark Curnutte; and WVXU reporters Tana Weingartner and Bill Rinehart.

Backer Of White Nationalist Richard Spencer Drops Lawsuit Against University of Cincinnati

By Apr 25, 2018
V@s / Wikimedia Commons

A supporter of white nationalist Richard Spencer is dropping his lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati. The dismissal was filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Federal Appeals Court In Cincinnati Hears Iraqi Deportation Case

By Apr 25, 2018
SARAH CWIEK / Michigan Radio

The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is considering whether the federal government should be allowed to proceed with deporting hundreds of Detroit-area Iraqis.

Cincinnati Council Okays Additional Money For Emergency Communications Center

By Apr 24, 2018
Provided / Cincinnati Police Department

The full Cincinnati Council will vote Wednesday to send an additional $1.4 million to the city's emergency communications center.  

A joint council committee approved the ordinance Tuesday.  

Blackouts And Breakdowns With Cincinnati's 911 System

By Aug 24, 2017
Pixabay

In an emergency, when seconds count, three and a half hours can feel like an eternity. On July 18, 2017 that's the amount of time Cincinnati's 911 system was down. It was a record failure for the city's emergency system but it wasn't the first.