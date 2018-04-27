Roebling Suspension Bridge To Reopen This Evening -- Kind Of

The Roebling Suspension Bridge, closed since March 20, is set to reopen later today. That is, at least in part.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posted on Facebook that the eastside walkway and roadway will reopen by 6 p.m. Friday to cars, walkers, runners, and cyclists. However, the westside walkway will remain closed until the contractor, Cincinnati-based Evers Steel Construction, completes "last-minute work and cleanup," as stated in a release from the city of Covington, which added that it would "likely open" over the weekend.

The bridge was damaged March 20 when a car hit one of its vertical plates installed in the 1890s. Evers removed the damaged plate, straightened the primary column, and installed a new plate.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said the city appreciates both the "expedited bid process" and that the contractor was able to finish work ahead of the previously announced May 1 deadline.

"We pressured them and they worked hard to respond," Meyer said in a statement. "They knew it was a high priority for us and they treated it as such."