Cincinnati Edition

Primaries, Pensions and Protests: This Week's Top Stories

By Dan Hurley 7 minutes ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

The Ohio governor's race heats up as we get closer to the May primary. Two Cincinnati City Council members will lead an investigation of City Manager Harry Black. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says he's not happy with the tax reform and budget bills passed by the General Assembly, as thousands of teachers protest a pension bill in Frankfort and throughout the state. And a local college student shares her story of sexual harassment.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss these top stories and more are Cincinnati Enquirer Education reporter Hannah Sparling (@hksparling) and investigative reporter James Pilcher (@jamespilcher); Political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers); Tom Loftus (@TomLoftus_CJ), who covers the Kentucky Statehouse for the Courier-Journal; and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson (@HowardWilkinson).

Cincinnati Edition

It's reasonable to believe  the vast majority of Democratic primary voters, in the wake of cold-blooded murder of 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, are enraged over the easy access to semi-automatic weapons and are solidly behind the nationwide movement of high school students marching and lobbying for gun control.