Cincinnati Council Approves Investigation Of City Manager Harry Black

Cincinnati Council Wednesday set in motion a plan for investigating complaints of misconduct against City Manager Harry Black.

Under the plan, which passed in council's Budget and Finance Committee by an 8-0 vote, two Democratic council members – David Mann and first-term council member Tamaya Dennard – would hear sworn testimony from any city employee who claims Black was verbally abusive to them or acted inappropriately.

And they will be able to hear from Black himself, if he chooses to testify.

In the end, it will be up to the full council to decide if any action should be taken against Black.

Mann said he believes this is a process that will be fair to everyone involved.

"The role of Ms. Dennard and myself is to be neutral listeners,'' Mann said. "We don't intend to cross-examine those who come forward."

This should end weeks of back and forth between a majority of council Democrats and Mayor John Cranley, who said weeks ago he would like to fire Black – the same city manager Cranley recommended council hire three-and-a-half years ago.

The five-member majority has refused to fire the city manager.

Black has steadfastly denied Cranley's charges that he has been abusive or threatening to employees.

City employees who come forward to testify before Mann and Dennard will have a court reporter in the room taking down their statements.

Once the testimony is over, the city manager should be given the opportunity to review the transcripts and present his own testimony. Dennard and Mann have agreed not to reveal the identity of witnesses or the content of their testimony until the transcripts are delivered to the clerk of council.

Council member Chris Seelbach, who opposed Cranley's efforts to fire Black, issued a warning at Wednesday's meeting.

"Everyone who is going to be giving testimony and the manager himself is going to be under sworn testimony,'' Seelbach said. "So you can not perjure yourself. If you do, there would be repercussions."

Council member Christopher Smitherman, who has backed Cranley, had a warning of his own.

"I remain concerned about protecting our employees,'' Smitherman said. "I will become incredibly vocal if I see any retaliation against any employee."

After the city manager has reviewed and responded, the transcripts will go to the clerk of council for distribution to Cranley, the other members of council and the news media.

In addition to Mann and Dennard, only the court reporter, the witness, the witness' attorney or union representative and the city manager's attorney may be present.

At that point, it will be up to the nine members of council to decide whether or not any action should be taken against Black, including his firing. Dennard and Mann will be part of that discussion.