Music Notes for week of April 30th

1. Ruins - debut album, Sample Size

2. Legendary jazz vocalist Bob Dorough passed away at the age of 94. YouTube videos: "I'm Beginning to See the Light" & "Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most"

3. Trout Steak Revival, Nicholas Johnson & Mike Mains - all have shows coming up at the Southgate House Revival

4. Flying Circus Big Band & a host of jazz musicians at The Greenwich for a fundraiser for drummer John von Ohlen. Both shows are now sold out!

5. Steve Schmidt - Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame induction celebration - Urban Artifact - 5/2

6. Mandy Gaines - Schwartz's Point w/Pat Kelly - 5/3 & Washington Platform 5/12.

7. Rita Coolidge - first album of new material in 25 years - "Safe in the Arms of Time" - 5/4 release

John Kay from Steppenwolf recently spoke with Brian O'Donnell about his career, foundation, and concert at the Sorg Opera House on May 5th.

Elaine Diehl with this week's Music Notes!

8. Petra van Nuis & the Andy Brown Quartet - 5/5 concert at Caffe Vivace & 5/6 show at Washington Platform

9. Matt Venuti - Conscious Living Center concert - 5/14. Tune in Around Cincinnati Sunday night at 7pm, May 13th for his recent conversation with Ron Esposito.

10. May Festival - Music Hall - 5/18-26.

11. Comprador - MOTR - 5/18 album release party. Here's their conversation with Jim Nolan for Local Exposure.

12. Taste of Cincinnati - music bash - 5/27.

13. Marcia Ball - Woodward Theater - Ricky Nye & Chris Douglas opening for her - 5/29.

14. St. Thomas More JulyFest - Terry Lee & the Rockaboogie Band - 7/15.

15. Janet Jackson - concert at Riverbend - 7/15.

16. Tommy Emmanuel's guitar workshop in Memphis - 7/23-27

17. YES - Rose Music Center - 9/9

18. Guitar Player Magazine - new Prince album release - 9/28.