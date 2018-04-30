Related Program: 
Music Notes for week of April 30th

John Kay from Steppenwolf who'll be at the Sorg Opera House for a solo acoustic show Saturday, May 5th

1. Ruins - debut album, Sample Size

2. Legendary jazz vocalist Bob Dorough passed away at the age of 94. YouTube videos: "I'm Beginning to See the Light" & "Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most"

3. Trout Steak Revival, Nicholas Johnson & Mike Mains - all have shows coming up at the Southgate House Revival

4. Flying Circus Big Band & a host of jazz musicians at The Greenwich for a fundraiser for drummer John von Ohlen.  Both shows are now sold out!

5. Steve Schmidt - Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame induction celebration - Urban Artifact - 5/2

6. Mandy Gaines - Schwartz's Point w/Pat Kelly - 5/3 & Washington Platform 5/12.

7. Rita Coolidge - first album of new material in 25 years - "Safe in the Arms of Time" - 5/4 release 

8. Petra van Nuis & the Andy Brown Quartet - 5/5 concert at Caffe Vivace  & 5/6 show at Washington Platform

9. Matt Venuti - Conscious Living Center concert - 5/14.  Tune in Around Cincinnati Sunday night at 7pm, May 13th for his recent conversation with Ron Esposito.

10. May Festival - Music Hall - 5/18-26.

11. Comprador - MOTR - 5/18 album release party.  Here's their conversation with Jim Nolan for Local Exposure.

12. Taste of Cincinnati - music bash - 5/27.

13.  Marcia Ball - Woodward Theater - Ricky Nye & Chris Douglas opening for her - 5/29.

14. St. Thomas More JulyFest - Terry Lee & the Rockaboogie Band - 7/15.

15. Janet Jackson - concert at Riverbend - 7/15.

16. Tommy Emmanuel's guitar workshop in Memphis - 7/23-27

17. YES - Rose Music Center - 9/9

18. Guitar Player Magazine - new Prince album release - 9/28.

Muddy Waters begins the second set followed by Debbie Davies, Shannon Curfman, and Gov't Mule.  And ending the program are songs by Hot Tuna, Dr. John, and Tom Waits.