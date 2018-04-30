Music Notes for week of April 30th

1. Ruins - debut album, Sample Size
2. Legendary jazz vocalist Bob Dorough passed away at the age of 94. YouTube videos: "I'm Beginning to See the Light" & "Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most"
3. Trout Steak Revival, Nicholas Johnson & Mike Mains - all have shows coming up at the Southgate House Revival
4. Flying Circus Big Band & a host of jazz musicians at The Greenwich for a fundraiser for drummer John von Ohlen. Both shows are now sold out!
5. Steve Schmidt - Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame induction celebration - Urban Artifact - 5/2
6. Mandy Gaines - Schwartz's Point w/Pat Kelly - 5/3 & Washington Platform 5/12.
7. Rita Coolidge - first album of new material in 25 years - "Safe in the Arms of Time" - 5/4 release
8. Petra van Nuis & the Andy Brown Quartet - 5/5 concert at Caffe Vivace & 5/6 show at Washington Platform
9. Matt Venuti - Conscious Living Center concert - 5/14. Tune in Around Cincinnati Sunday night at 7pm, May 13th for his recent conversation with Ron Esposito.
10. May Festival - Music Hall - 5/18-26.
11. Comprador - MOTR - 5/18 album release party. Here's their conversation with Jim Nolan for Local Exposure.
12. Taste of Cincinnati - music bash - 5/27.
13. Marcia Ball - Woodward Theater - Ricky Nye & Chris Douglas opening for her - 5/29.
14. St. Thomas More JulyFest - Terry Lee & the Rockaboogie Band - 7/15.
15. Janet Jackson - concert at Riverbend - 7/15.
16. Tommy Emmanuel's guitar workshop in Memphis - 7/23-27
17. YES - Rose Music Center - 9/9
18. Guitar Player Magazine - new Prince album release - 9/28.