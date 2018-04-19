Comprador: Downstream

Comprador returns with their second full-length release - a massive 19-track double album called Downstream that full of insightful and explosive music. The band also has an all-new lineup that includes Jon Delvaux, Brianna Kelly & Corey Waddell joining primary songwriter Charlie D'Ardenne.

Charlie and Brianna joined me in the studio to talk about the new lineup, performing live - the songwriting process - and how a piano on Craigslist affected the development of the album.

The album release party for Downstream will take place Friday, May 18 at MOTR Pub.