Looking Up Podcast Explores The Heavens

On July 12 Cincinnati Public Radio introduces a new podcast, "Looking Up," with the Cincinnati Observatory's Dean Regas and Anna Hehman. The first podcast created exclusively by Cincinnati Public Radio separate from its on-air programming, "Looking Up" will cover the latest astronomical discoveries, science and technology, and interesting facts about the stars and planets, all in a fun, down to Earth way.

Dean Regas is the outreach astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory, co-host of the PBS series Star Gazers, and author of the book "Facts from Space." Anna Hehman is the Observatory's Director of Development, and has an innate curiosity about the cosmos.

We provide a preview of "Looking Up," which premieres tomorrow on wvxu.org and iTunes.