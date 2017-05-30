Jennifer Schack Leaving WLWT To Change Careers

Meteorologist Jennifer Schack, who did her last WLWT-TV forecast on Monday, says her next job will be more family friendly.

Schack, who returned from maternity leave May 20, is the mother of three young children. She has worked weekend mornings since hired by Channel 5 in January 2013 from Lexington's WTVQ-TV (Channel 36). Her last day is Tuesday May 30.

"From here I’m going on another exciting adventure, changing careers… It’s true that being a meteorologist has been my dream job, the next path is about more than my passion, it’s about my faith. I look forward to merging my Catholic faith with my work," she wrote on Facebook.

When I emailed her asking for more details, she replied:

"Unfortunately at this time I cannot disclose details of my next venture, but I hope to soon. To broadly answer your question about work hours, yes, the next job will allow for a more accommodating schedule for my family," she said.

Schack is a Bishop Brossart High School and Thomas More College graduate. Her departure surprised many viewers who learned that she was leaving in my April 26 blog, because they knew that "coming home to WLWT has been a dream come true" to Schack, as she said in her Channel 5 bio.

"I could not be more thankful for a wonderful 16 year career in TV!" Schack told me in her email. "I truly appreciate all of the viewers and the mentors who have helped me along the way. It’s been extremely rewarding, often challenging and always exciting."

Branden Frantz, Channel 5 general manager, says the station has been interviewing meteorologists since posting the job in April.