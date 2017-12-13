Related Program: 
Geminid Meteor Shower And 100 More Sites To See With Dean Regas

  • Learn how to easily observe and identify stars, planets, constellations and man-made satellites.
The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight and early tomorrow. With up to 120 meteors per hour shooting across the night sky, it's expected to be one of the best celestial shows of the year.

Joining us to discuss how to learn about and enjoy meteor showers and the other wonders in the world above us is Cincinnati Observatory Assistant Director Dean Regas.

Dean, who is also co-host of the PBS series "Star Gazers" and co-host of the Cincinnati Public Radio podcast, "Looking Up," has just published his second book, "100 Things to See in the Night Sky: From Planets and Satellites to Meteors and Constellations, Your Guide to Stargazing."

The book details how to identify stars, observe man-made satellites and uncover the secrets of the planets closest to Earth. All without the aid of a telescope. 

Dean Regas' first book is "Facts from Space! From Super-Secret Spacecraft to Volcanoes in Outer Space, Extraterrestrial Facts to Blow Your Mind!" He will be one of the featured speakers this evening at Cincy Storytellers: Holiday Spectacular, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Phoenix, downtown. For ticket information, click here

To do some armchair stargazing, visit the site of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope for recorded and real-time images. 

