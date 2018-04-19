Family Of Kyle Plush: Live Each Day To The Fullest

The family of the Seven Hills School student who died last week after becoming trapped in his van is remembering their son as a "sweet and loving student."

Ron and Jill Plush issued the following statement through the media Thursday evening:

We are so lucky God chose us to be Kyle's parents. Kyle and the rest of our family had a very special bond. Although I am shielding myself from the news because I am not ready to hear all the details surrounding his final moments before he passed on to heaven, our family does seek to understand what happened and honor Kyle's memory in a way that promotes positive changes in others lives.

Kyle always had a smile on his face. He was a sweet and loving person. Kyle lived life to the fullest each and every day. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was extremely loyal and honest. We want families to spend more time together doing things they love, to live each day to the fullest, be kind to others, smile and laugh more.

I do know there are people grieving around the world for Kyle. God gives us what we need during times of sadness and he knows we need the whole world praying and supporting us because that is how deeply we feel his loss. Thank you for all of your shared prayers, silent prayers, memories and hugs. We need all of them.

I love Kyle. Our family loves Kyle. All his friends love Kyle. God loves Kyle. And now through Kyle's courageous bravery in the last moments of his life, he has touched the lives of many more people around the world who now love Kyle too. Thank you, this continues to provide us comfort.

Jill and Ron Plush.