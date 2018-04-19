Family Of Kyle Plush: Live Each Day To The Fullest

By 15 minutes ago
  • plush family
    The Plush family, from left: mom Jill; daughter Alli; Kyle; and dad Ron.
    Provided

The family of the Seven Hills School student who died last week after becoming trapped in his van is remembering their son as a "sweet and loving student."

Ron and Jill Plush issued the following statement through the media Thursday evening:

We are so lucky God chose us to be Kyle's parents.  Kyle and the rest of our family had a very special bond.  Although I am shielding myself from the news because I am not ready to hear all the details surrounding his final moments before he passed on to heaven, our family does seek to understand what happened and honor Kyle's memory in a way that promotes positive changes in others lives.

Kyle always had a smile on his face.  He was a sweet and loving person. Kyle lived life to the fullest each and every day.  He loved spending time with his family and friends.  He was extremely loyal and honest.  We want families to spend more time together doing things they love, to live each day to the fullest, be kind to others, smile and laugh more.

I do know there are people grieving around the world for Kyle.  God gives us what we need during times of sadness and he knows we need the whole world praying and supporting us because that is how deeply we feel his loss.  Thank you for all of your shared prayers, silent prayers, memories and hugs.  We need all of them.

I love Kyle.  Our family loves Kyle.  All his friends love Kyle.  God loves Kyle.  And now through Kyle's courageous bravery in the last moments of his life, he has touched the lives of many more people around the world who now love Kyle too.  Thank you, this continues to provide us comfort.

Jill and Ron Plush.

Tags: 
Kyle Plush

Related Content

Wendell Young Apologizes To Plush Family For Comments That "Crossed The Line"

By Apr 18, 2018
Provided

Cincinnati Council Member Wendell Young has apologized to Kyle Plush's family for remarks he made Tuesday during a council committee meeting that upset them.

Council Hearing Doesn't Yield Many Answers About Kyle Plush's Death

By Apr 17, 2018
kyle plush
Provided

A Cincinnati city council committee listened to more than five hours of testimony Tuesday as city leaders try to figure out what went wrong when a 16-year-old who was trapped in a minivan called 911 twice, but never received the emergency help he needed.

Police Launch Investigation Into Seven Hills Student Death

By Apr 12, 2018
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Issac is launching an internal investigation and a 911 dispatcher is on administrative leave following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, a Seven Hills student.