Cincinnati Council To Investigate Kyle Plush's Death

By 1 hour ago
  • His family says Kyle Plush (right) was remarkable and embraced life with a passion far beyond his years.
    His family says Kyle Plush (right) was remarkable and embraced life with a passion far beyond his years.
    provided

Chair of Cincinnati Council's Law and Public Safety Committee Christopher Smitherman calls Kyle Plush's death a "tremendous tragedy," and says he's determined to find out why the city failed him. 

On Tuesday the committee will question administrators about possible problems with the 911 system and find out why two Cincinnati Police officers left the scene after 11 minutes.

Plush, a 16-year-old Seven Hills student, called 911 two times on April 10 when he became trapped in his minivan in the Seven Hills parking lot. He had kneeled on the third-row seat and reached over to grab his tennis gear when the seat flipped over, pinning him. Despite pleas for help, police couldn't find him and a second 911 operator said she couldn't hear him.

An internal police investigation is underway.

Smitherman will devote a special committee meeting Tuesday to discussing the Plush case and trying to figure out who's at fault. "I don't want to get ahead of the hearing," he says. "I think it would be disrespectful to the administration. We are reviewing lots of correspondence.

"The buck stops someplace," Smitherman continues. "I think I have a feeling of where it stops and I plan to ask the administration some tough questions."

Mayor John Cranley says problems of management, supervision and technology have been reported at the 911 center for years. Last week he said, "I join Vice Mayor Smitherman in asking that the Administration share all memos, reports and relevant emails surrounding the history of the 911/ECC immediately."

Smitherman toured the 911 call center in January and introduced a motion to streamline the technology there. He wants to know where that stands.

Tags: 
Kyle Plush
Christopher Smitherman
Cincinnati City Council

Related Content

Police Launch Investigation Into Seven Hills Student Death

By Apr 12, 2018
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Issac is launching an internal investigation and a 911 dispatcher is on administrative leave following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, a Seven Hills student.

After Kyle Plush Tragedy, A Look At How Cell Phone Locator Tech Can Improve

By 11 hours ago
kyle plush
Provided

The story of Seven Hills student Kyle Plush demonstrates calling 911 on a cell phone still has its problems. But one Greater Cincinnati technology expert says there are things you can do to help yourself.  He says GPS systems will soon be able to pinpoint a device with extreme accuracy.