Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Astronaut Scott Kelly In Cincinnati

By 12 hours ago

Captain Scott Kelly discusses his life and his year aboard the International Space Station.
Credit Penguin Random House

Astronaut Scott Kelly is the veteran of four spaceflights and served as commander of the International Space Station. He holds the American record for consecutive days spent in space. Now in his recently-released memoir, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery," Scott Kelly discusses his experiences living aboard the International Space Station, and how he got there in the first place. 

Captain Scott Kelly is in Cincinnati to launch the Cincinnati Museum Center's Insights Lecture Series. He joins us this afternoon, along with Cincinnati Observatory Assistant Director and co-host of the PBS series Star Gazers, Dean Regas.

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, the Cincinnati Museum Center and The Cincinnati Observatory welcome Scott Kelly to Cincinnati. He and Dean Regas will be at Walnut Hills High School at 7 p.m. tonight to kick-off the Cincinnati Museum Center's Insights Lecture Series. To attend the event, you must purchase his new book, "Endurance," from Joseph Beth’s event website.

Dean Regas also co-hosts the Cincinnati Public Radio podcast, "Looking Up," available on wvxu.org and iTunes, and is author of the book "Facts from Space."

Tags: 
Astronaut Scott Kelly
International Space Station
Walnut Hills High School
Cincinnati Museum Center's Insights Lecture Series
Cincinnati Observatory
Star Gazers
Dean Regas
Looking Up
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

In Search Of Life On Mars

By Jul 12, 2017
NASA/JPL-Caltech

A University of Cincinnati professor is helping NASA plan the next mission to Mars, in search of ancient life. Dr. Andrew Czaja is among a team of scientists determining where on Mars to land the most sophisticated rover to date. Part of the Mars 2020 mission is to collect rock samples for evidence the Red Planet once sustained microbial life.

UC Grad Discovers Planet 320 Light Years Away

By May 2, 2017
European Southern Observatory/L. Calçada/M. Kornmesser

At a distance of 320 light years from Earth there is a planet in constant daylight, with three suns and seasons longer than a human lifetime. We don’t just know it’s there, we have visual proof.