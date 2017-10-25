Astronaut Scott Kelly In Cincinnati

Astronaut Scott Kelly is the veteran of four spaceflights and served as commander of the International Space Station. He holds the American record for consecutive days spent in space. Now in his recently-released memoir, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery," Scott Kelly discusses his experiences living aboard the International Space Station, and how he got there in the first place.

Captain Scott Kelly is in Cincinnati to launch the Cincinnati Museum Center's Insights Lecture Series. He joins us this afternoon, along with Cincinnati Observatory Assistant Director and co-host of the PBS series Star Gazers, Dean Regas.

Dean Regas also co-hosts the Cincinnati Public Radio podcast, "Looking Up," available on wvxu.org and iTunes, and is author of the book "Facts from Space."