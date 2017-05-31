Zoo: Fiona Gets A+ On 'Field Trip' To Outdoor Hippo Habitat

By 1 minute ago

Cincinnati's most famous and beloved hippo took her first steps in front of a gaggle of cameras at the Cincinnati Zoo's outdoor hippo habitat Wednesday.

Fiona wandered into the enclosure and made a beeline for the pool in Hippo Cove under the watchful eye of zookeepers and her care team. Divers were positioned in the water to make sure the hippo could manage the 9 foot deep pool. She quickly made her way around the pool, nosing up to the glass to check out the myriad reporters and media who were invited to see her.

Fiona was eager to nose up to the glass to see everyone who was there to see her.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Zoo staff are quick to point out Fiona isn't ready to make her public debut yet. It will still be several weeks at least before that happens. The zoo also cautions once Fiona is on public display, it will likely be for short periods of time and she may choose to be inside or take a nap somewhere out of sight.

The zoo reports Fiona is having positive interactions with her mother and father. "It's important to take introductions slowly, so we can't give an exact timeline for when they'll be sharing the same space," the zoo says. "Every milestone, including getting comfortable in the outdoor habitat, gets us closer to that goal."

See more photos on our Facebook page.

Fiona has come a long way since weighing in at 29 pounds when she was born early on January 24, 2017.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Tags: 
Fiona
Cincinnati Zoo
Hippo

Related Content

Hippo Fiona 'Swimming' Along Nicely

By Feb 24, 2017
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

A month-old hippo born premature is clear to return to her pool. The Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona's IV has been removed and "vets have given her the okay to resume supervised pool time."

The Care Of Baby Hippo Fiona And All The Animals At The Cincinnati Zoo

By Mar 20, 2017
Provided

The extensive care provided to the Cincinnati Zoo's premature baby hippo Fiona highlights the excellent medical attention the approximately 2,000 zoo animals receive. The zoo has its own veterinarian team, and when extra-ordinary treatment is needed, the zoo calls on local doctors and other medical providers for their expertise.

Fiona Gets Help From Human Baby Medical Experts

By Feb 20, 2017
Provided / Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Update 02/21/17: The Cincinnati Zoo says, "Fiona took two bottles this morning and seems to have more energy. She's still receiving fluids via IV but she is able to get up and move around with help."