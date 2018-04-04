Related Program: 
'Your Money Or Your Life' Author Vicki Robin Visits 'Cincinnati Edition'

By Dan Hurley 50 minutes ago
  • your money or your life vicki robin
    "Your Money or Your Life" takes a "whole systems" approach to your relationship with money.
    Amazon

"Your Money or Your Life," by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez, was originally published in 1992. Since then, the book has sold more than one million copies and a newly revised fourth edition recently was released as an e-book.

The book takes a "whole systems" approach, integrating your relationship with money – earning, spending and saving – to your overall life values. And this revised edition reflects the dramatic changes that have occurred in the financial landscape since the original was published more than 25 years ago. 

Today on "Cincinnati Edition," we talk about "Your Money or Your Life" with author and social innovator Vicki Robin, as well as Wells Fargo Financial Advisor Chris DeSimio.

Listeners are reminded the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition, Wednesday, April 4, starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment. 

