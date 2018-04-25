WVXU-FM Wins Two Regional Murrow Awards

Congratulations to my WVXU-FM coworkers who have won two prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

WVXU-FM was honored for overall excellence and for its newscast, according to information sent today to Cincinnati Public Radio. Further details were unavailable. The station has an eight-person news team led by news director Maryanne Zeleznik.

Regional Murrow winners are eligible for a national Edward R. Murrow Award. The regional and national awards will be presented in October.

The awards are named after Murrow, a CBS newsman first known for his World War II radio reporting from London and his "Hear It Now" documentary series in the 1940s, and his trailblazing TV reporting in the 1950s with "See It Now" and "Person To Person."

On "See It Now," Murrow exposed Sen. Joseph McCarthy, chairman of the powerful House Un-American Activities Committee, as a bully using the senator's own words. Murrow's confrontations with McCarthy were dramatized in George Clooney's 2005 film, "Good Night, and Good Luck," which was nominated for six Academy Awards.