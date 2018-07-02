WVXU "Do" List: July 4 Edition

If you want fireworks on the Fourth, then fireworks on the Fourth you'll get.

We scoured the Internet for the details on the local displays and parades you won't want to miss, no matter where you live. Best of all, most viewings are free.

[Editor's note: If you look around, you'll see tons of Independence Day events happening the weekend of July 6 across the Tri-State. WVXU focused on events happening on July 4 proper, with the occasional July 3 celebration mentioned. Know of something we're missing? Let us know about it in the comments below.]

Southwest Ohio

Northern Kentucky

Florence will celebrate early on July 3 with a day of food, games, music and fireworks at UC Health Stadium (7950 Freedom Way, Florence, KY) starting at 4 p.m. The band DV8 plays.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. July 4, Fort Thomas kicks off its Independence Day Celebration with a parade that marches from Highlands High School to Tower Park (900 S Ft Thomas Avenue), where a festival will take place featuring games, rides and food, plus an antique car show, sport tournaments, and live music by Soul Pushers, Motherfolk and Blessid Union of Souls. Fireworks shoot off at 10 p.m.

Edgewood's July 4th Extravaganza starts with a 5k race at 7:30 a.m.; a parade at 9:30 a.m.; and finally, a free concert by the classic rock band Red Idle at Freedom Park (550 Freedom Park Drive) at 7 p.m.

Southeastern Indiana