Widow Of Slain Officer Wants Parole Denied

The widow of a Cincinnati police officer killed in the line of duty is asking for help keeping her husband's killer behind bars.

Roland Reaves was sentenced to death for the 1974 aggravated murder of officer David Coles. His sentence was reduced to life in prison when the death penalty was ruled unconstitutional.

Cole's widow, Cheryl, says "We're fighting to keep Reaves in prison, for justice for David, and respect for all officers and for the safety of everyone else."

Cole and local officials want people to write to the parole board asking Reaves request be rejected.

She says the incident is never far from her mind.

"No matter if another officer is killed or what, it's just always there because of the horrific crime that it was and still is. And what makes it worse is that Woods is out and Reaves continues to come up for parole."

Woods' parole in 1994 outraged those involved in the prosecution because no one was notified.

Information about how to contact the Parole Board can be found here.