Why Progressives Should Look To Robert Kennedy

In "Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon," author Larry Tye chronicled Kennedy's transformation from cold warrior – he began his public life as counsel to the red-baiting senator Joseph McCarthy – into fiery liberal.

With the dramatic change in the political landscape brought about by the election of President Trump, Larry Tye says Robert Kennedy has even more relevance today, and suggests progressives look to RFK as a model for a candidate who can appeal to both working-class whites and minorities. Larry Tye spoke with us about how Bobby Kennedy's career can be a guide to today's politicians.