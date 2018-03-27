Why Ohio's Relations With Israel Matter

Last November, a 25-member delegation of Ohio state lawmakers, legislative staffers and community leaders visited Israel on a business and trade development mission. Funded by Ohio’s Jewish federations, foundations and corporate donors, the trip was designed to build better, deeper connections between the state and Israel.

Joining us to discuss the importance of strengthening business and cultural ties between Ohio and Israel are Ohio State Representatives Brigid Kelly and Bill Reineke; Jewish Community Relations Council Director Jackie Congedo; and Ohio Jewish Communities Executive Director Howie Beigelman.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Tuesday, March 27, beginning at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment.