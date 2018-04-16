Related Program: 
Why It's Important To Listen To "Voices From The Rust Belt"

    "Voices from the Rust Belt" is a collection of 24 essays about the issues affecting the cities in what is known as the Rust Belt.
"Voices from the Rust Belt," edited by Belt Publishing Founder Anne Trubek, is a timely and directly told collection of essays by 24 writers about the lives and issues – such as the opiate epidemic, school segregation, and lead poisoning – in cities like Flint, Buffalo, Cleveland and Detroit, which make up the heavily politicized and diverse region of America referred to as the Rust Belt.

Anne Trubek will be in Cincinnati Wednesday evening April 18 for a book signing event at Joseph Beth in Rookwood Commons. "Cincinnati Edition" host Dan Hurley recently spoke with her about "Voices from the Rust Belt."

Trubek will be discussing and signing copies of "Voices form the Rust Belt" at Joseph Beth Booksellers in Rookwood Commons on Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.pm. Click here for more information.

And tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 16 atarting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Rust Belt
