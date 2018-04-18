This Is Why Food Trucks Will Take Over The Banks Thursday

Downtown diners will have a chance Thursday to preview some of the food trucks participating in this year's Taste of Cincinnati event.

Sixteen food trucks will line Second Street between Rosa Parks and Race streets from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. April 19 as a means to hype the larger Taste of Cincinnati event, happening May 26-28. On Thursday, vendors will only serve food also being dished up at the marquee May event.

"It's not a free lunch, but it will be a good lunch," says Rich Walburg, communications director for Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, which hosts the event. "There will be a variety of trucks -- more than last year."

While Taste of Cincinnati got its start in 1979, food trucks didn't enter the picture until 2014, Walburg says.

Thursday's event includes four new participants, listed in bold below. The full lineup includes:

Adena's Beefstroll

Best Thing Smokin

The Chili Hut

Empanadas Aqui

Hungry Bros.

Just Jerks

Packhouse

Quite Frankly

Red Sesame

Rovey's Turkey

S.E.A. Cuisine

Slice Slice Baby

Sugar Snap!

Sweets & Meats BBQ

streetpops

Wicked Hickory

More than 50 food trucks and restaurants are scheduled to participate in the main May event, which will take over Main to Sentinel streets and the ramps to I-71 and Columbia Parkway. Over 30 musical acts also are scheduled to perform that weekend.

Taste of Cincinnati takes place Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Learn more at tasteofcinicinnati.com.