This Is Why Food Trucks Will Take Over The Banks Thursday

By Jennifer Merritt 5 hours ago
  • Sixteen food trucks will line Second Street between Rosa Parks and Race streets from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19.
    Sixteen food trucks will line Second Street between Rosa Parks and Race streets from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19.
    Provided

Downtown diners will have a chance Thursday to preview some of the food trucks participating in this year's Taste of Cincinnati event.

Sixteen food trucks will line Second Street between Rosa Parks and Race streets from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. April 19 as a means to hype the larger Taste of Cincinnati event, happening May 26-28. On Thursday, vendors will only serve food also being dished up at the marquee May event. 

"It's not a free lunch, but it will be a good lunch," says Rich Walburg, communications director for Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, which hosts the event. "There will be a variety of trucks -- more than last year."

While Taste of Cincinnati got its start in 1979, food trucks didn't enter the picture until 2014, Walburg says. 

Crowds gather at a previous Taste of Cincinnati food truck event.
Credit Provided

Thursday's event includes four new participants, listed in bold below. The full lineup includes: 

  • Adena's Beefstroll
  • Best Thing Smokin
  • The Chili Hut 
  • Empanadas Aqui
  • Hungry Bros.
  • Just Jerks 
  • Packhouse
  • Quite Frankly 
  • Red Sesame 
  • Rovey's Turkey 
  • S.E.A. Cuisine 
  • Slice Slice Baby
  • Sugar Snap! 
  • Sweets & Meats BBQ
  • streetpops
  • Wicked Hickory 

More than 50 food trucks and restaurants are scheduled to participate in the main May event, which will take over Main to Sentinel streets and the ramps to I-71 and Columbia Parkway. Over 30 musical acts also are scheduled to perform that weekend. 

Taste of Cincinnati takes place Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Learn more at tasteofcinicinnati.com

Tags: 
Taste of Cincinnati
food
food trucks
Cincinnati Regional Chamber

Related Content

Blink Organizers Are "Dreaming Big" For 2019

By Apr 5, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Updated 12:10 p.m.

The light and art show that replaced Lumenocity and attracted an estimated 1 million people to Downtown and Over-the-Rhine will be back, but not until next year. The Cincinnati Regional Chamber says Blink will return in October 2019 with large-scale projection mapping, murals, light sculptures and other entertainment.

These Are The Restaurants Participating In Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week

By Jennifer Merritt Apr 12, 2018
greater cincinnati restaurant week
Provided

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns the week of April 16 - 22, with more than 40 area restaurants offering $25 and $35 three-course prix fixe menus. 

Tired Of The Same Old Sandwiches? Try These Updates On 3 Classics

By editor Apr 13, 2018

Our resident chef Kathy Gunst has come up with fresh takes on tuna salad, grilled ham and cheese and chicken salad sandwiches, and brings them to share with Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Lisa Mullins.