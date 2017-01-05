Why Did WKRC-AM Drop Fox News For NBC?

Megyn Kelly leaves Fox News for NBC, and WKRC-AM does the same? What's up with that?

It's a coincidence. Executives at iHeartMedia -- which owns WKRC-AM, WLW-AM and WEBN-FM and 850 other radio stations – made the decision last July, six months before the Fox News Channel anchor announced she was joining NBC when her contract expires later this year.

iHeartMedia, based in San Antonio, made the business decision, knowing it might confuse listeners at WKRC-AM and other conservative talk stations which promoted the Fox News Radio branding since 2005.

"Certainly iHeart (then Clear Channel) helped put Fox News Radio on the map, years ago, when it committed heavily to FNR," says Tom Taylor, editor of radio's daily Tom Taylor NOW Newsletter.

Last July 12, he broke the news that iHeart was adding "the NBC News brand to the iHeart 24/7 News platform"…. regardless of the fact that "in 2005, iHeart put a lot of resources into helping Fox News Radio get up and running, and many of its talk stations are wrapped around the Fox News brand."

In the same story, Taylor noted that rival ABC News Radio has deals with WLW-AM and iHeart talk stations including New York's WOR-AM, Houston's KTHR-AM and Denver's KOA-AM.

NBC announced Tuesday that Kelly, host of Fox's 9 p.m. "Kelly File," had signed a multi-year deal to host a new weekday daytime show and a Sunday evening news magazine show, plus be part of NBC's coverage of major breaking news and politics.

Kelly told viewers Tuesday night it was "tough decision" to leave Fox after 12 years. Her last "Kelly File" show is Friday, Jan. 6.