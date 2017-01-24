Why Are The Union Terminal Windows Missing?

If you've been wondering about the white facing going up along the Union Terminal facade, we have an answer for you.

"The aluminum windows in the front of the building are being restored in place," says Nick Cates of GBBN Architects. "They're in the process of taking all the glass out so that they can clean the frames."

White plywood is temporarily taking the place of the glass windows. All the panes are being tagged and numbered so each can be replaced in its original position.

Fun Fact 1: The aluminum frames will be cleaned using dry ice. It will freeze to any dirt and be easily brushed away.

Fun Fact 2: The Museum Center is working on a new dinosaur exhibit that will likely find a home in the Natural History Museum. The high-ceilinged ramps once carried cars, buses, and trollies through the train station.

Another major construction project begins in early February. The fountain and light fixtures in front of the building will be removed. The granite and limestone must come out so the roof above the Children's Museum can be repaired.

Pointing to the front plaza, Cates says, "This will all get removed, re-waterproofed, and then built back very similar to what you see today with the exception that it will be better. We'll have stripes of colored concrete that matches the original condition, which is a lot like the floors inside."

Brick along the outer drum wall (behind the rotunda's murals) is being removed to allow for structural repairs.

Project officials are preparing to make another bid for state historic tax credits. The Union Terminal restoration project has twice applied for $3.25 million worth of state tax credits. The first application was denied in June, 2016. The second attempt came up empty in December, 2016. The next round of recipients will likely be announced in June, 2017.