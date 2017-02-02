Where They Stand: Congress and Trump's Executive Order on Refugees and Immigrants

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending new-refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

The move stirred immediate controversy, sparking protests across the U.S. as federal authorities began enforcing the ban. WNYC, NPR and dozens of member stations wanted to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on the issue.

