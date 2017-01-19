What's Happening In The Current Kentucky General Assembly

The 2017 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly convened on January 3. For the first time in state history, Republicans are in control of the Kentucky House, Senate and governorship.

In less than a week the legislature passed, and Governor Matt Bevin signed, seven bills into law. Now on break, the General Assembly will reconvene on February 7.

Joining us to discuss the current session of the General Assembly are Kentucky Representative Arnold Simpson, a Democrat representing House District 65; Republican Representative Adam Koenig of House District 69; and Kentucky Public Radio Capital Bureau Chief Ryland Barton.

