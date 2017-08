September will again celebrate the history and legacy of Cincinnati's King Records. 

Brian Powers, a reference librarian at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County and music historian, previews a variety of events and activities that will happen throughout the month in a conversation with Lee Hay.

WVXU will present two new audio specials saluting King Records: one spotlighting Hank Ballard and the Midnighters (September 9 & 10) and the other the 5 Royales (September 23 & 24.)