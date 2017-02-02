Related Program: 
What You'll See Between The Plays During Super Bowl LI

According to Prosper Insights and Analytics, almost 18 percent of adults say the commercials are the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday.
The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face off in Super Bowl LI this Sunday. While most fans will tune-in to watch the action on the field, according to Prosper Insights and Analytics, almost 18 percent  of adults say the commercials are the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday.

This year Fox is charging marketers approximately $5 million for a 30-second spot, and advertisers are complementing their TV ad campaigns with social media messaging to grab customer attention. 

Joining us to discuss this year's line-up of Super Bowl ads and their importance to marketers are Kelly Tassos, associate director of advertising for the Cincinnati Business Courier, and Game Day Communications CEO Jackie Reau.

