Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

What Parents Of College Students Need To Know About HIPAA

By 7 hours ago
  • There are three forms parents and students should consider filling out in the event of a medical emergency.
    There are three forms parents and students should consider filling out in the event of a medical emergency.
    Pixabay

The experience of watching a child head off to college can be exciting and terrifying for a parent. In the event of a medical emergency, parents may face a harsh reality. Under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA, parents may not have access to medical information on their adult aged child. For this reason, students and parents need to consider filling out three important forms when it's time to head off to college.

Here to discuss how students and parents can prepare are TriHealth Assistant General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer Katrina Trimble; and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Director of University Health Services and Associate Professor of Family Medicine Dr. Kim Miller.

Tags: 
HIPPA
health insurance
TriHealth
Katrina Trimble
University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
Dr. Kim Miller
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Impact Of Title IX On Local Campuses

By Aug 23, 2017
Pixabay.com

 

On June 23, 1975, President Richard Nixon signed the law that would become commonly known as Title IX. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity. Title IX's biggest impact has been on school sports programs, but the law has also been cited in complaints against schools for not properly responding to sexual assaults on campus.