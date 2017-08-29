What Parents Of College Students Need To Know About HIPAA

The experience of watching a child head off to college can be exciting and terrifying for a parent. In the event of a medical emergency, parents may face a harsh reality. Under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA, parents may not have access to medical information on their adult aged child. For this reason, students and parents need to consider filling out three important forms when it's time to head off to college.

Here to discuss how students and parents can prepare are TriHealth Assistant General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer Katrina Trimble; and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Director of University Health Services and Associate Professor of Family Medicine Dr. Kim Miller.