Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

What To Expect In The Early Days Of The New Administration With Political Junkie Ken Rudin

By Dec 15, 2016
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

 
With just over five weeks left before inauguration day, we now have a good idea of who President-elect Donald Trump wants in his cabinet and on his team of close advisors when he enters the White House. 

Political Junkie Ken Rudin and Howard Wilkinson discuss the current state of the presidential race.
Credit Pete Rightmire/WVXU

Though how policy will be handled is still in question. Several of his cabinet picks have voiced displeasure with the agencies they are to now lead, and many of the advisors he has selected have views that don't line up with his, on everything from climate change to trade.

One thing is certain, Mr. Trump will be leading a country very much divided. Joining us to discuss the president-elect and what we might expect in the early days of the Trump presidency are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson.

Tags: 
ken rudin
political junkie
Donald Trump
White House
new administration
cabinet picks
Howard Wilkinson
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Political Junkie Ken Rudin Dissects The Results Of Tuesday's Elections

By Nov 10, 2016
Pete Rightmire/WVXU

 

News organizations across the country and around the world summed up Donald Trump's decisive victory over Hillary Clinton to become the nation's 45th president with one word: shocking. 