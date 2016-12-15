What To Expect In The Early Days Of The New Administration With Political Junkie Ken Rudin



With just over five weeks left before inauguration day, we now have a good idea of who President-elect Donald Trump wants in his cabinet and on his team of close advisors when he enters the White House.

Though how policy will be handled is still in question. Several of his cabinet picks have voiced displeasure with the agencies they are to now lead, and many of the advisors he has selected have views that don't line up with his, on everything from climate change to trade.

One thing is certain, Mr. Trump will be leading a country very much divided. Joining us to discuss the president-elect and what we might expect in the early days of the Trump presidency are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson.