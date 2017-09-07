What Drives Us: The Biology Of Human Behavior

In his latest book, "Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst," Robert Morris Sapolsky explores why we do the things we do. The neuro-endocrinologist is currently a professor of biology, neurology and neurological sciences at Stanford. He studied factors affecting a person on the exact moment a behavior occurs, and then works backward, ultimately ending up at the deep history of our species and its evolutionary legacy. Dr. Sapolsky recently spoke with Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard.