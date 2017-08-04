This Week's News In The Tri-State

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we review and discuss the people, stories and events that are affecting the Tri-state.
Joining us this week to discuss the continuing opioid crisis in our region, the issues under review by city council and county commission and the latest Kentucky news are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Issues reporter Lisa Bernard-Kuhn; Kentucky Public Radio Capital Bureau Chief Ryland Barton; River City News Editor and Publisher Michael Monks; Cincinnati and Kentucky Enquirer river cities reporter Scott Wartman; WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman; and WVXU reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.