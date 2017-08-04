This Week's News In The Tri-State

Related Program: 
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we review and discuss the people, stories and events that are affecting the Tri-state.

Joining us this week to discuss the continuing opioid crisis in our region, the issues under review by city council and county commission and the latest Kentucky news are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Issues reporter Lisa Bernard-Kuhn; Kentucky Public Radio Capital Bureau Chief Ryland Barton; River City News Editor and Publisher Michael Monks; Cincinnati and Kentucky Enquirer river cities reporter Scott Wartman; WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman; and WVXU reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.

Hamilton County Sales Tax Revenue Drops, Budget Takes A Hit

By 23 hours ago
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County's budget is facing challenges again. Revenue for the second quarter of the year isn't expected to meet projections. The county now expects to bring in about $2.2 million less than forecast for the second quarter of the year. The revised prediction comes as spending is also about $2.2 million more than budgeted.

Absent Members Delay Council Votes

By Aug 2, 2017
City of Cincinnati

Cincinnati City Council met Wednesday but couldn't act on legislative items because three members were absent.  

It takes seven votes to suspend a rule needed to pass most ordinances. With three members missing, there were only six votes.  

'Bold Vision' Or 'Tall Order' For Hamilton County?

By Aug 2, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County Commissioners are setting a course for 2018 that includes encouraging inclusiveness and environmental sustainability, and protecting the most vulnerable citizens. Those are some of the 11 goals of the new policy agenda approved Wednesday morning.