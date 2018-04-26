Weekend Road Closures To Know About

By Jennifer Merritt 32 minutes ago
Two events scheduled for this weekend are causing road closures throughout Downtown. 

On Saturday, April 28, the Cincinnati Food Truck Association will hold its first-ever Food Truck Festival, on Eggleston Avenue. The following roads will be closed beginning at 9 a.m:

  • Eggleston Avenue between Third Street and Reedy Street 
  • Sentinel Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue 
  • E. Fifth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue 
  • E. Fourth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue 

These roads are not expected to re-open until approximately 12 a.m. Sunday, according to Cincinnati's Department of Transportation & Engineering. 

On Sunday, April 29, the March of Dimes will hold its annual March for Babies walk. The following streets will close on Sunday beginning at 6 a.m:

  • Elm Street between Second Street and Mehring Way
  • Freedom Way between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way
  • Race Street south of Second Street

The following will close Sunday beginning at 7 a.m:

  • Marian Spencer Way south of Second Street 
  • Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street 
  • Ramp LL 
  • Mehring Way between Central Avenue and E. Pete Rose Way 
  • Broadway south of Third Street 
  • Johnny Bench Way 
  • E. Pete Rose Way between Johnny Bench Way and Eggleston Avenue 
  • Taylor Southgate Bridge
  • Rosa Parks Street will see its access restricted, with local traffic crossing the route on Freedom Way with direction from the Cincinnati Police Department

These roads will remain closed until approximately 12 p.m. Sunday. 

