Update 3/28/17: The Clifton Cultural Arts Center is officially turning down the Cincinnati School Board's offer of Rawson Estate as a new location.

"After considering the information shared by the District at the meeting on March 21, touring the Rawson House on March 23, and discussing the opportunity with its board, CCAC has determined that the Rawson House is not a suitable location for CCAC," says Director Leslie Mooney in an email.

Mooney says the CCAC will continue to look for a new home.