Website Helps Seniors Stay In Their Homes Longer

By 24 minutes ago
  • From left: Liz Vogel, Debbie Rosen and Dan Ansel explain a new website aimed at aging in place.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

Studies show the longer the elderly can stay in their homes, the better their quality of life. A new website aims to help them stay there.

Health executive and co-founder of Active Daily Living Dan Ansel has interviewed dozens of occupational and physical therapists, nurses, social workers and age-in-place experts to create a website offering information to help people stay in their homes.

You can get to the website through Cedar Village in Mason, a Active Daily Living licensee. Director of Cedar Village's Sales and Marketing Liz Vogel says there's a reason her company is interested. "We have people who live on our campus and consider this apartment their home. It is their home. We also have a larger footprint in the community through our private duty home care providers."

You don't have to be associated with Cedar Village to use it. Anybody has access to it at no cost.

Ansel says the videos and articles provide needed information to seniors and caregivers. He gives examples. "How do I talk to my dad about taking the car keys away? How do I bring up body odor if it doesn't look like my mom is practicing personal hygiene? How do I deal with the stress of being a caregiver?"

Cedar Village resident Debbie Rosen likes all the information and directs her independent friends to use it. "I'm very proactive in nutrition and in safety," she says. "And I'm very proactive in knowing a number of the families here who are having individuals over in the apartment or individuals over in what I call the assisted living area or just all over the place."

Active Daily Living's website and newsletters are also licensed in Washington D.C., Maryland, Michigan, California and Washington state.

