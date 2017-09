Stacy Russo: We Were Going to Change The World

We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s and 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene captures the stories of women who were active in the SoCal punk rock scene during this historic time, adding an important voice to its cultural and musical record.

I spoke with Stacy by phone from her home in Santa Ana. We discussed the women she interviewed, how the book was made and about the book's forward by punk pioneer, Mike Watt.