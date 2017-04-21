We Take A Closer Look At This Week's Top Stories

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.

This week we'll discuss past alleged sexual misbehavior involving Northern Kentucky University's men's basketball team and steps school leaders took to change the culture on campus, hiring practices at the Hamilton County Court House, some of the reasons the Cincinnati Bell Connector fails to run on time, the possibility of a major change, and an NCAA tournament, coming to Cincinnati's Riverfront, and we'll look at how the Reds are shaping up this season.

Joining us are WCPO.com/WCPOInsider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz; Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher; CityBeat reporter James McNair; and Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty.