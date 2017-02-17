Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

We Review This Week's Top Stories In Kentucky

  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we review and discuss the people, stories and events that are affecting the Tri-state. 

This week we take a look at the legislation making its way through the current session of the Kentucky General Assembly, Governor Matt Bevin's call for increasing state revenue and reducing taxes, a police raid on the Bromley city building, the sale of a local public radio station and other Kentucky stories.

Joining us this week are Kentucky Public Radio Capital Bureau Chief Ryland Barton; River City News Editor and Publisher Michael Monks; Cincinnati and Kentucky Enquirer river cities reporter Scott Wartman; and WVXU radio and TV reporter John Kiesewetter.

To read John Kiesewetter’s Media Beat blog, click here.

